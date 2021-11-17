Bollywood stars pour in birthday wishes as Aditya Roy Kapur turns 36

Bollywood celebrities showered their heartfelt wishes for actor Aditya Roy Kapur on his 36th birthday.

Varun Dhawan posted in his Instagram story wishing his co-star of Kalank by sharing a story that featured a throwback photo of the duo flaunting their chiseled physique. Varun wrote, along with it, “Happy bday and see you soon boi @adityaroykapur.”

Actress Anushka Sharma also shared a Story on Instagram along with Aditya’s picture wishing him by writing, “Happy Birthday Aditya! Wishing you love and light always.”

Sonakshi Sinha, too shared a post who was part of Abhishek Varman’s period drama ‘Kalank’ alongside Aditya, wishing him a birthday photo and captioning, “Happy Birthday, ADI BOY!!! @ADITYAROYKAPUR.”

On Twitter, Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor director of Aditya’s 2016 film ‘Fitoor’ wished the actor by sharing a video where she could be seen playing the guitar and singing ‘Wicked Game’, a song by Chris Issak. “Happy Birthday to the most beautiful handsome gorgeous man! Love u Adi #AdityaRoyKapur,” Abhishek wrote along with it.

With Mohit Suri’s ‘Aashiqui 2’, Aditya gained fame whose debut film was “London Dreams” in 2009.

After getting featured in ‘Malang’ last year, his future projects include the Indian adaptation of John Le Carre’s spy drama ‘The Night Manager’ and ‘Thadam’, which is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit of the same name. In the upcoming action-thriller ‘Om: The Battle Within’, he will also be seen.

(With inputs from ANI)