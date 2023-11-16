Bollywood Celebrities Spotted at the 2023 World Cup Semifinal Between India vs New Zealand

On November 15, the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai witnessed a star-studded gathering as India faced New Zealand in the 2023 World Cup semifinal, marking one of the most significant matches of the year. Among the notable attendees were cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, former England football star David Beckham, and a lineup of Bollywood celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor, John Abraham, Kiara Advani, and Siddharth Malhotra who witnessed the victory of India.

Despite being sidelined due to injury midway through the tournament, Hardik Pandya made his presence felt at the Wankhede Stadium, showing support for the Indian team. The VIP section also boasted the company of influential figures Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, and the legendary Rajinikanth, who cheered up for India.

In a historic turn of events, pace sensation Mohammed Shami etched his name in the 50-over World Cup history books with a remarkable bowling performance, securing the best-ever figures by an Indian bowler in the tournament.

Advertisement

The match showcased a stellar performance from Virat Kohli, who notched up his 50th ODI century, and middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer, who delivered a second consecutive World Cup hundred. Their brilliant contributions propelled India to a commanding total of 397 for four.

As the Kiwis took on the challenging chase, Mohammed Shami once again stole the spotlight with a stellar bowling display, claiming his third five-wicket haul in the tournament. New Zealand, unable to match the formidable total, folded for 327, allowing India to secure a 70-run victory and advance to their fourth World Cup final.

The electrifying atmosphere at the Wankhede Stadium, coupled with outstanding performances on the field, made the semifinal clash a memorable event for cricket enthusiasts and celebrity spectators alike.