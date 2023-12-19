Bobby Deol wants sons to master Hindi for seamless acting debuts

In a recent revelation, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol has expressed his aspirations for his sons, Aryaman and Dharam, to master the art of Hindi language before venturing into the world of acting. Despite basking in the success of his latest project, “Animal,” Bobby Deol is already looking ahead, offering valuable advice to his aspiring sons.

In an insightful interview with Film Companion, the seasoned actor shared his perspective on the crucial role language proficiency plays in an actor’s career. Emphasizing the significance of fluency in Hindi, Deol stressed that it is a fundamental skill that aspiring actors should hone before making their debut. He believes that effective communication in Hindi, in addition to a strong command over the language, is indispensable for an actor to effortlessly learn their lines and immerse themselves in the intricacies of their characters.

Deol candidly spoke about the linguistic challenges his sons face, disclosing that they primarily converse in English due to the absence of a habit of speaking Hindi fluently. He underlined the prevailing trend among young individuals who predominantly communicate in English and stated, “Sab angrezi bolte hain ek doosre se” (They speak in English with each other). According to Deol, this linguistic hurdle needs to be overcome for his sons to establish a seamless connection with their characters on screen.

Taking a visionary stance, Bobby Deol shared his guidance with his sons, advising them to prioritize refining their Hindi language skills as a prerequisite to pursuing a career in acting. He articulated, “I think, once you have command over your lines, you don’t have to think anything. You just have to feel the character.”

Acknowledging the aspirations of Aryaman and Dharam to follow in their father’s footsteps, Bobby Deol hinted that their entry into the world of acting might be a few years away. He disclosed that his elder son, Aryaman, is diligently investing time in training and self-improvement to deliver his best on the silver screen. Additionally, Deol shed light on the creative exploration of filmmaking independently undertaken by his younger son during the challenging period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the Deol legacy looks poised to extend to the next generation, Bobby Deol’s emphasis on linguistic proficiency serves as a thoughtful and practical counsel for aspiring actors navigating the dynamic landscape of the Indian film industry.