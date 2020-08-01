Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide mystery has been a hot topic of discussion since his father filed an FIR against the late actor’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar. In the FIR, Sushant’s father has alleged that Rhea had instigated him to take the drastic step and had even cheated him along with exploiting him financially. Since then, his fans are witnessing new revelations every day in this case.

While Bihar Police had also been investigating the case based on the FIR, as per the latest development, news have been surfacing on social media that they are planning to make Sushant’s close friend Mahesh Shetty a prime witness in the case. According to a report on CNN News18, Mahesh was the first one to enter Sushant’s room post his demise. Reportedly, during the questioning session, Mahesh told the cops that he had told Sushant to speak to his parents; however, the later actor had told him that Rhea didn’t allow him to speak to them. He also asserted that Rhea even used to check Sushant’s phone frequently. He further claimed that Rhea and her mother wanted to change Sushant’s entire team and the late actor wasn’t happy with that.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s bodyguard also claimed that all the allegations against Rhea were correct and should be probed. He even alleged that the claims about Rhea using Sushant for money only are correct.

A day back, Bihar Police also visited Sushant’s bank branch for transaction details. According to the latest report by Times Now, ED will be summoning Rhea Chakraborty next week. As per reports, the ED will probe all the allegations of mishandling and purported diversion of Sushant’s money and operation of his bank accounts. Also, ED will probe if anyone used his income and his companies for money laundering and creating illegal assets. Furthermore, the ED will be investigating Sushant’s two companies, Vividrage RhealityX Pvt. and Front India for World Foundation, which had girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty as the director of both the firms.