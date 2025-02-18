‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ teaser: Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s romantic chaos unfolds

The teaser of ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’, the upcoming Bollywood film starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, has finally been released. Set in the heart of Varanasi, the movie blends small-town charm with a rollercoaster of emotions.

Written and directed by Karan Sharma, the film follows the journey of Ranjan, a hopeless romantic who secures a government job to marry his love, Titli. But just before their big day, fate takes an unexpected turn, throwing Ranjan into a series of chaotic yet heartwarming situations.

Advertisement

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films in association with Amazon MGM Studios, ‘Bhool Chuk Maaf’ continues the production house’s successful streak. Maddock Films has previously bankrolled audience favorites like ‘Stree’, ‘Munjya’, ‘Bhediya’, and ‘Luka Chuppi’.

With ‘Stree 2’ already earning the title of the highest-grossing Hindi film, expectations are high for this latest project. The film is going to hit theaters on April 10, 2025.

Rajkummar Rao is currently enjoying a successful phase in his career with hits like ‘Stree 2’ and ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’, in which he starred alongside Triptii Dimri.

Triptii, too, is riding the wave of success following the blockbuster ‘Animal’. This makes her one of the most sought-after stars in Bollywood today.

Off-screen, Rajkummar and his wife, actress Patralekha, recently celebrated choreographer-director Farah Khan’s birthday. The couple shared a heartfelt Instagram post with Farah, writing, “Happiest Birthday to our dearest @farahkhankunder ma’am. Wishing you only the best in life..We love you to the moon and back.”

Farah, who attended Rajkummar and Patralekha’s wedding in 2021, shares a close friendship with them.