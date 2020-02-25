Love Aaj Kal actor Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for his next film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in Rajasthan. While the winter season is bidding adieu in the state, the actor has found a way to beat the chilly morning. The actor plays football to warm him up before commencing shooting.

Taking it to his official Instagram handle, Kartik wrote, “Beating Rajasthani Cold With some Morning football sesh #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 (sic).”

In the video, one can see Kartik Aaryan playing football with the team.

Earlier, on Sunday, the actor shared a video of himself in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa avatar as he began shooting in Jaipur. He is seen in the godman’s attire from the film, just like Akshay Kumar’s look in the first film of the franchise. The posters of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also feature Kartik in the same avatar. Along with the video, he wrote, “Iss look mein smile hi nahi rukti… Ting ding ting tiding ting ting… #BhoolBhulaiyaa2… #Jaipur lets Roll… Mango Season Begins. (sic).”

Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 stars Kiara Advani in the lead role alongside Kartik. Tabu also plays a pivotal role in the film.

The new Bhool Bhulaiyaa is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2007 film of the same name. The earlier film was directed by Priyadarshan and starred Shiney Ahuja and Vidya Balan in lead roles with Khiladi Kumar. It was an official remake of 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. The Malayalam film has seen several remakes in many different languages since its release.

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is slated to release on July 31, 2020.