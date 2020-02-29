Kartik Aaryan is all set to entertain the audience with Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s sequel. Apart from Kartik, the movie also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu. The first part had starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles and was loved by all.

Now, as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is on floors, Kartik Aaryan and the team is in Jaipur, Rajasthan for the second schedule of shooting. A day back, a behind-the-scenes video of Kiara and Kartik’s romantic dance came out on social media and went viral. Now, a couple of other videos of Kartik driving an e-rickshaw are making rounds on the internet.

In the video, Kartik can be seen sitting at a height with director Anees Bazmee and the crowd can be seen gathered around him. In some of the videos, Kartik can be seen busy interacting with his fans. However, the cutest video that we found has Kartik can be seen driving an e-rickshaw with his team. The heartthrob of the nation can be seen taking over the driving seat at night on the roads of Jaipur and driving around the vehicle.

Seeing Kartik driving the e-rickshaw, one couldn’t help but be reminded of Akshay Kumar’s entry scene in the first part where the Khiladi was dressed as a ‘babaji’ in a saffron-yellow kurta and had driven to meet his best friend in an auto-rickshaw.

While Akshay’s hilarious acting in the scene was loved, in Kartik’s video, we can see him interacting with his fan in a hilarious manner. Kartik says to a fan, ‘Haan Bhaiya.’

The new Bhool Bhulaiyaa is the sequel to Akshay Kumar’s 2007 film of the same name. The earlier film was directed by Priyadarshan and starred Shiney Ahuja and Vidya Balan in lead roles with Khiladi Kumar. It was an official remake of 1993 Malayalam film Manichitrathazhu. The Malayalam film has seen several remakes in many different languages since its release.

Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is slated to release on July 31, 2020.