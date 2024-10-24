Bhavana Panday says THIS about daughter Ananya’s marriage and relationships

Bhavana Panday, mother of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, recently opened up about the dating rumors surrounding her daughter. In a candid moment during the third season of ‘Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives’, Bhavana shared her thoughts on the speculation and how she feels about it.

The episode, set against the backdrop of the Bombay wives’ trip to Delhi, saw Bhavana and her friends—Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, and Seema Sajdeh—meet new cast members Kalyani Chawla, Shalini Passi, and Riddhima Sahni.

During this time, Bhavana, who had studied at Delhi’s prestigious Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC), was invited back to her alma mater for an event. While at the event, a student posed a question that touched on the ongoing rumors about Ananya’s love life, asking how Bhavana feels about being a mother in such situations.

Bhavana Panday, unfazed by the question, responded with a calm and grounded perspective. “When I was younger, I was paired with many people too, it just didn’t make the headlines,” she joked. “That’s the difference. I think Ananya should lead her life as normally as I did, or as any of you do. The day she decides to get married and tells me, maybe then I will get emotional. Until then, I just want her to have a great time.”

Over the past few weeks, rumors have intensified regarding Ananya’s personal life, with many speculating about a romantic relationship between her and a man named Walker. It’s been reported that the pair attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding celebrations together. However, neither Ananya nor Walker has commented on these reports.

The actress was previously rumored to have been dating Aditya Roy Kapur, though those speculations were short-lived, and it’s now believed they have parted ways.