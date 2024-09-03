Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata: Kangana Ranaut announces new film

Kangana Ranaut is set to take on a new cinematic challenge with her upcoming film, ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’, which has just been announced. Even as she awaits approval from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for her much-talked-about film ‘Emergency’, the announcement of this new project has already generated buzz.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh broke the news on Tuesday through X, sharing that Kangana will play the lead role in ‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’. He noted that the film will tell the inspiring stories of ordinary individuals whose extraordinary achievements often go unnoticed. This new film aims to shine a spotlight on these unsung heroes—the working-class people who keep the country running smoothly.

The film is set to be directed by Manoj Tapadia and will be produced by Babita Ashiwal of Eunoia Films and Adi Sharmaa from Floating Rocks Entertainment. The producers have emphasized that the movie is dedicated to the blue-collar workers who form the backbone of the nation. In a statement, Babita Ashiwal expressed her excitement about collaborating with Kangana on this project, saying that the team is committed to creating content that resonates with audiences. She is confident that Kangana’s involvement will help the film connect deeply with viewers.

‘Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata’ is designed to be a tribute to the unsung heroes who work tirelessly behind the scenes, ensuring the country’s day-to-day operations run smoothly. The film seeks to highlight the invaluable contributions of these everyday individuals, celebrating their efforts and sacrifices.

Meanwhile, Kangana is dealing with a delay in the release of her film ‘Emergency’, which delves into the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and the controversial 21-month Emergency period she imposed from 1975 to 1977. Kangana recently took to social media to clarify that despite previous reports, the film’s certification has not been finalized. She revealed that the CBFC has put the certification on hold due to threats against board members, stemming from certain sensitive scenes in the film.

Kangana expressed her frustration, stating that the pressure to remove scenes like the assassination of Indira Gandhi and the Punjab riots has left her at a loss. The film, which also stars Anupam Kher and the late Satish Kaushik, was originally scheduled to be released on September 6, but its fate now remains uncertain.