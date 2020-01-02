Happy New Year 2020! Celebrities are starting 2020 on the right foot. If you’re thinking about refreshing your 2019 wardrobe for the New Year, celebs are already on it, revealing trends and fashion statements that you’ll want to copy. B-town brought in the New Year in an epic fashion. The inspiration is endless and mesmerizing.

Check out the best dressed on The Statesman in the gallery below!

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma welcomed New Year with a big bash at the Gstaad Palace in Switzerland with husband Virat Kohli. The actress opted for a sequinned charcoal grey floor-length gown by designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna.

View this post on Instagram On point for 2020 ❤️ A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli) on Dec 31, 2019 at 7:32pm PST

The dress has a dramatic deep-V neckline and a high slit. To complete her look, Anushka opted for some chunky neckpieces and rings. She teamed up her dress with a pair of strappy heels with glitter details. With her shoulder-grazing lob lightly blow-dried, the actress opted for intense smoky eyes, nude lips and a dewy base for her night out with friends.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan rang in the New Year in Switzerland this time. The actress opted for all white flowy gown which she paired with a white fur jacket.

View this post on Instagram #happynewyear ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Dec 31, 2019 at 5:56pm PST

To accessorize her look, Kareena chose to wear white statement earrings and a white printed clutch. For her make-up, the actress opted for minimal makeup with red lips. She kept her locks open, which was complimenting her complete outfit.

Kajol Devgan

Kajol Devgan is currently busy in the promotions of her upcoming flick Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actress has been giving us some major fashion goals since ever. With the commencement of the New Year too, Kajol is up with her latest trend.

View this post on Instagram Facing off with 2020. Wishing everyone a fabulous new year❤️ A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on Dec 31, 2019 at 9:32pm PST

For the New Year, the actress opted for a dark red coloured saree with a glittery bold border. The actress paired her saree with choker jewellery and golden bangles. She tied her locks with the front flicks open and is totally slaying with the minimal makeup look including nude lip shade and smoky eyes.