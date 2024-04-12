‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ nets 15.5 crore on opening day

In the latest buzz from the tinsel town, the dynamic duo of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have stormed into the box office with their action-packed flick, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. The much-awaited movie, reportedly crafted with a hefty budget of over Rs 300 crore, has finally hit the screens, setting the cash registers ringing on its opening day.

Despite its colossal budget, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ raked in a respectable Rs 15.5 crore on its debut across various languages in India, marking it as the second-biggest opener of the year, following Hrithik Roshan’s adrenaline-pumping ‘Fighter’. While it didn’t shatter records like ‘Fighter’, it still managed to surpass the opening day collections of other notable flicks like ‘Shaitaan’ and ‘Crew’, starring the likes of Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Tabu.

Directed by the maestro Ali Abbas Zafar, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ locked horns with Ajay Devgn’s ‘Maidaan’ at the box office arena. While ‘Maidaan’ struggled to make a mark with a lukewarm collection of Rs 7.1 crore, ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ held its ground despite receiving mixed reviews from critics.

In the lead-up to its release, the movie was touted as a rollercoaster ride akin to the iconic ‘Bad Boys’ franchise, boasting a stellar cast including Prithviraj Sukumaran, Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chillar, and Alaya F. The film, produced by Vashu Bhagnani and Jackky Bhagnani, draws its title inspiration from the 1998 hit starring Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, albeit with a completely different storyline.

As cinephiles flock to theaters to witness the adrenaline-pumping action and gripping drama unfold on the silver screen, the movie promises to be a thrilling ride for movie buffs craving a hefty dose of entertainment. Whether it continues to dominate the box office or faces stiff competition in the weeks ahead, only time will tell. But one thing’s for sure – the excitement surrounding this cinematic extravaganza is palpable, and fans can’t wait to see what unfolds next in this high-octane saga.