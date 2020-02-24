After US President Donald Trump shared the viral video of a Baahubali mash-up, the makers of the film took to Twitter and welcomed POTUS to India while calling India ‘The land of Baahubali’.

Welcome to incredible India, the land of Baahubali @RealdonaldTrump ✊🏻 https://t.co/lUppcomvqE — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) February 23, 2020

For the unversed, the edited video shows a mashup of Donald Trump and actor Prabhas from the movie Baahubali: The Conclusion. Donald Trump, who was mighty impressed by the mash up, shared the video on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA! (sic).”

Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA! https://t.co/1jdk3AW6fG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 22, 2020



In the video, one can see Trump fighting with swords, riding a chariot and participating in warfare on horses- all of it, Prabhas’ way.

The video also features First Lady Melania Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ivanka Trump and Donald Trump Jr with the song “Jiyo Re Baahubali” playing in the background. Melania’s face is morphed on that of actor Ramya Krishnan’s who plays the role of Sivagami, the foster mother of the protagonist played by actor Prabhas.

Prabhas’ nationwide stardom and popularity soared high to newer heights and seems like even Donald Trump is not untouched by it. The actor enjoys not only Pan-Indian fandom but people around the world are crazy about the Baahubali superstar. Prabhas made his Bollywood debut with the magnum opus Saaho and took the nation by a storm with the high octane thriller.

Prabhas’ next movie is again going to be a Pan-India release and will see Pooja Hegde with the actor. The movie will be produced by Gopi Krishna Movies and UV creations. The movie will be directed by Radha Krishna in Telugu and will be simultaneously dubbed in other languages.