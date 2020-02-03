After sharing BTS from the sets, the makers on Monday unveiled the first look poster of Tiger Shroff’s next flick Baaghi 3. Helmed by Ahmed Khan, the film also casts Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. In the poster, one can see Tiger standing in front of a military tank with his back towards the viewers and a rifle in his hand.

The enticing poster also says, “This time, he’s up against a nation.” Going by the poster, it seems there is a war as explosions can be seen in the backdrop.

Sharing the poster on his official Instagram handle, Tiger wrote, “Against his strongest enemy, His greatest battle, Up against a nation, RONNIE is back! #Baaghi3 trailer out on 6th Feb, Thursday (sic).”

Baaghi 3 has been shot in Serbia and Jaipur. The cast and crew of the film recently wrapped the film. Sharing a picture from the last day of the shoot, Shraddha Kapoor wrote, “Last day on #BAAGHI3 What an amazing time with such a beautiful & loving team. Have had such an incredible time (sic).”

A video of Jackie Shroff also went viral from the set of Baaghi 3 in which he is seen donning a police uniform. It seems Bollywood’s Bhidu is making a special appearance in his son Tiger’s film. He can be seen saying, “Mai kuch zyada bolna nahi chahta hoon. Dil mein sabke liye pyaar hai. Apne dost log ke, bachon log yaha ghoom rahe hai, Apna bachcha bhi yaha hai. Ek doosre ko sambhal rahe hain. Thank you very much.”

Apart from Jackie Shroff, Baaghi 3 also features Disha Patani in a song. The actress shared screen space with Tiger in Baaghi 2.

In Baaghi 3, Shraddha Kapoor is reuniting with Tiger Shroff. The actors earlier worked together in the first film in the Baaghi franchise, which was released in 2016. The film was directed by Ahmed Khan.

The trailer of Baaghi 3 will hit the internet on February 6.