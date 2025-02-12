Ayushmann Khurrana to perform at opening ceremony of Women’s Premier League 2025

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is all ready to deliver an electrifying performance at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Women’s Premier League (WPL).

The highly anticipated event will kick off on February 14 with a thrilling match between the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and Gujarat Giants.

Media reports reveal that the actor will be the sole celebrity performer at the ceremony, which will take place at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. Khurrana is gearing up for a special song-and-dance performance that aims to set the tone for the opening of WPL 2025.

“The performance will be unforgettable,” said an insider to the media. “Ayushmann’s act is going to energize the crowd and kick off WPL with a bang. Fans can look forward to an exciting and lively start to what has become a major sensation in the world of cricket.”

The 2025 edition of the Women’s Premier League will run from February 14 to March 15, with five teams competing across four cities in India: Vadodara, Bengaluru, Lucknow, and Mumbai. The grand finale is going to take place at Mumbai’s iconic Brabourne Stadium on March 15.

In addition to his WPL performance, Ayushmann Khurrana recently took part in Safer Internet Day activities alongside UNICEF India. The actor joined a group of children at an NGO called PRATYeK, where he engaged in interactive games and discussions about online safety.

Khurrana highlighted the importance of educating young internet users about the dangers of the digital world and ways to stay safe online.

“In today’s world, everyone—from young children to older adults—uses the internet for convenience. It’s crucial to teach first-time internet users, especially children, about the risks and how to stay safe,” Khurrana said. “For Safer Internet Day, I learned a lot myself while teaching children about online safety, which was a rewarding experience.”

On the professional front, Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for his upcoming film ‘Thama’. It’s a horror-comedy where he will portray a vampire. The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Paresh Rawal, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It is going to release during Diwali 2025, on November 17.