Aayushmann starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has finally awarded a UA certificate by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Actress Neena Gupta took to her official Instagram to share the news announcement.

She posted a picture of her team holding a big banner of the CBFC certificate. Alongside, she wrote, “CBFC ne jeetaya pyaar! Dekhiye #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan seh-parivaar, releasing this Friday (sic).”

Apart from Neena, the picture features Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gaagroo, Manurishi Chadha, among others.

Meanwhile, Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the same. He wrote, “#ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan censored with UA certificate by #CBFC… Duration: 119 minutes, 37 seconds [1 hour, 59 minutes, 37 seconds]. #India (sic).”

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is the story of a gay couple, Kartik Singh (Ayushmann) and Aman Tripathi (Jitendra). Neena and Gajraj will be seen in the role of Aman’s parents, Sunaina Tripathi and Shankar Tripathi.

However, Gajraj’s reaction to the kiss has been beeped out.

Produced by Aanand L Rai, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will hit the screens on February 21.