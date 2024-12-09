Ayushmann Khurrana: “I’m living my dream as an actor, poet, musician!”

Ayushmann Khurrana is grateful for the immense love and support he receives from audiences worldwide, acknowledging the unique power of art to unite people across cultures.

The actor, singer, poet, and musician shared his reflections on being an artiste, stating that those in creative fields are blessed to receive such widespread affection. “Art can transcend borders and languages, uniting people and uplifting their spirits,” he said, emphasizing how creativity brings joy to the world.

In 2024, Ayushmann’s music reached an incredible milestone, with listeners from 184 countries tuning in to his tracks. Despite being primarily known for his acting, his music has garnered a global fanbase, an achievement he describes as both humbling and motivating.

Advertisement

“It’s truly humbling to have this reach, and it encourages me to continue making music whenever I can, despite my busy acting schedule,” he shared.

Ayushmann Khurrana recently wrapped up a successful music tour across the United States, performing in five major cities: Chicago, San Jose, New York, New Jersey, and Dallas. His concerts were filled with enthusiastic fans who connected deeply with his songs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

“I’m living my dream,” Ayushmann remarked, expressing gratitude for his journey as an actor, poet, and musician. “Thank you to everyone who has listened to my music and attended my concerts. Your support means everything to me, and it drives me to keep creating. I hope to continue entertaining you with my music and films for years to come.”

On the acting front, Ayushmann has exciting projects lined up. He will star in *Thama*, part of Maddock Films’ popular horror-comedy universe, which is set to release during Diwali 2025. Additionally, he is gearing up for a new film with Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, although details about the project remain under wraps.