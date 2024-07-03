‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ release delayed, fans await new date

Fans will have to wait a little longer to see Tabu and Ajay Devgn on screen together again, following several successful collaborations. On Tuesday, July 2, the film’s makers announced that ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha,’ originally scheduled to release on July 5, has been postponed “at the request of exhibitors and the distribution fraternity.” Prior to the confirmation, rumors suggested the delay due to the strong performance of the recent release, ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’

NH STUDIOZ shared the news on Instagram, stating, “Dear friends, at the request of exhibitors and the distribution fraternity, we have collectively decided to shift the release date of our film, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. New release date to be announced soon.” The caption added, “The wait is a little longer… #AuronMeinKahanDumTha.”

The film stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in a romantic drama spanning two decades. It follows Krishna (Ajay Devgn) and Vasudha (Tabu), who are separated when Krishna is imprisoned. After 23 years, upon Krishna’s release, he seeks to reunite with Vasudha, who is now married. Shantanu Maheshwari plays the younger Krishna, and Saiee Manjrekar portrays the younger Vasudha. The cast also includes Jimmy Sheirgill and Sayaji Shinde.

The trailer begins with a young Krishna reassuring Vasudha of their unbreakable love, only for circumstances to dramatically change when Krishna is incarcerated.

‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ marks the reunion of Devgn and Tabu on screen after the success of their previous collaborations like ‘Drishyam’ and ‘De De Pyaar De.’ The duo previously discussed portraying romantic leads in their 50s, emphasizing that age brings a deeper, more mature understanding of romance. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, with music by MM Kreem, the film was initially set to compete with ‘Kill,’ an action film produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga, directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat.