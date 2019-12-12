Ranveer Singh, who made his Bollywood debut with the Yash Raj Films nine years ago in Band Baaja Baarat, is all set make a comeback with the film production company with his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

The makers unveiled the first look of the film a few days ago and now they have announced the female lead opposite Ranveer. South actress Shalini Pandey, who made a name right after her first Telugu film Arjun Reddy, will make her Bollywood debut with Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

Arjun Reddy was a massive hit but it also triggered a debate in the country for portraying its misogynist lead character in glorifying light. The Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy – Kabir Singh, starring Shahid Kapoor, also attained huge success and is the most searched film in Google trends this year.

On Wednesday, Yash Raj Films took to their official Twitter handle to share the news. They posted some pictures of Shalini and wrote, “#ShaliniPandey is @RanveerOfficial ‘s heroine in YRF’s #JayeshbhaiJordaar! #ManeeshSharma |#DivyangThakkar | @JJ_TheFilm (sic).”

Earlier, Ranveer shared his look in the film saying, “JAYESHBHAI hain ekdum JORDAAR! #JayeshbhaiJordaar #ManeeshSharma #DivyangThakkar @yrf (sic).”

Ranveer has lost a considerable amount of weight for the film and so is seen in the poster.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar is directed by Divyang Thakkar.