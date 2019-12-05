Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is all geared up for the release of his upcoming historical Panipat, says working with director Ashutosh Gowariker in the film was always a dream and described the filmmaker as a “humble, hard-working and disciplined”.

“(It was) amazing (working with him). I had seen Lagaan twice in two days first day in trial theatres and second day in the theatres with dhols playing. So, for me it was a dream to be able to spend time with him and to be able to make a film like this with him,” Arjun told IANS.

The actor said that if he had to star in a period film again he would only choose Gorwariker to work with.

“If there was a period film that I had to do in my career I would choose him as somebody who understands the finer nuances of filmmaking in this genre especially. So, it was an honour the fact that he considered me for this film,” he added.

Arjun described the Oscar-nominated director as a humble person with a clear vision.

“He has a certain regard for actors and technicians. (He) Only focusses on the betterment of the film and (is) genuinely somebody who wants to make a good film. (That is a) Fine quality to have. (He is a) Hard worker who never flaunts it, (and a) positive person (who) never raises his voice. (He is) Disciplined, so, yes, it has been a dream,” said Arjun.

The film is based on the third battle of Panipat that was fought between the Marathas and Ahmad Shah Abdali, the Afghan emperor, in 1761. It is slated for release on December 6. It also stars Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon and Zeenat Aman.