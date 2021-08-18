Follow Us:
  1. Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Arjun, Jacqueline, Yami unveil ‘Bhoot Police’ trailer

Arjun, Jacqueline, Yami unveil ‘Bhoot Police’ trailer

The trailer of ‘Bhoot Police’ was unveiled on Wednesday.

IANS | Mumbai | August 18, 2021 2:05 pm

Bhoot Police, Arjun Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan

Photo: IANS

 The trailer of ‘Bhoot Police’ was unveiled on Wednesday.

Actors Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam shared the trailer on their Instagram accounts.

Pavan Kripalani’s horror comedy film trailer reveals Arjun Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan as ghost hunters. While Saif plays the role of a fake Baba Vibhooti who prefers to take alcohol and sex over catching ghosts.

Arjun’s character Chiraunji goes by the book ‘Baba ki Kitab’ to ward off the supernatural forces. Jacqueline plays Kanika, and Yami plays Maya in the film.

‘Bhoot Police’ will release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Arjun takes help from kickboxing champion Drew Neal
Arjun on body transformation: Working towards bettering myself
Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor decide on their second child's name: "It's Jeh," confirms Randhir Kapoor