Arbaaz Khan and Sshura celebrate 1st anniversary with heartfelt tributes

Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan marked his first wedding anniversary with wife Sshura Khan by sharing touching tributes and heartwarming photos on Instagram.

The couple, who tied the knot on December 24, 2023, after a year of dating, celebrated their special day with love-filled messages and glimpses of their journey together.

Arbaaz Khan posted two stunning pictures with Sshura to commemorate the occasion. The first image captures the couple in elegant black attire, radiating happiness as they pose together. The second photo is a throwback to their wedding day, a beautiful reminder of their joyous union.

Expressing his gratitude and love for Sshura, the ‘Dhol’ actor penned a heartfelt note:

“Happy anniversary, Sshura. Words can’t express the happiness, joy, and laughter you bring to our lives. Just a year of dating and then a year of marriage, and it feels like I’ve known you forever. Thank you for your unconditional love, support, and care. Truly blessed.”

The post quickly garnered a flood of congratulatory messages and warm wishes from fans and friends alike, celebrating the couple’s milestone.

Sshura, a renowned makeup artist, also shared her emotions on Instagram. Posting a collection of candid moments, including a fishing trip and playful, lighthearted memories, she showcased the bond she shares with Arbaaz.

Her caption read: “Happy Anniversary, Arbaazzz. My love, every day with you feels like a blessing. You’re my safe haven, my greatest joy, and the best part of my life. I’m so grateful for your love, your strength, and the way you make every moment so special. You make my world brighter and my heart fuller. Here’s to many more years of laughter, love, and unforgettable memories together. Thank you for being you.”

Professionally, Arbaaz Khan has been busy with his latest projects, including ‘Patna Shukla’ and ‘Bandaa Singh Chaudhary’.