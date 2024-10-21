Aparshakti Khurana surprises fans as the voice of AI bot ‘Allen’ in CTRL

Aparshakti Khurana, known for his versatility in both acting and singing, has once again captivated his audience by taking on an unexpected role.

This time, he lent his voice to Allen, an AI bot in the trending OTT film CTRL. The film, which has been making waves on streaming platforms, introduces viewers to a dystopian narrative about the dangerous over-reliance on technology.

In CTRL, the story centers around the character played by Ananya Panday, a social media influencer whose life is dramatically altered by her interactions with Allen, the AI. Aparshakti’s voice seamlessly brings the character of Allen to life, adding a unique touch to the film.

Advertisement

His performance, while subtle, stands out as he balances the robotic nature of the AI with an eerie, almost human-like tone. Fans were quick to praise his contribution to the film, appreciating this new direction in his career.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

The film, directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, explores the consequences of excessive technology use and the vulnerabilities that come with it. Ananya Panday plays Nella, a successful social media influencer whose life spirals out of control after her relationship with her partner, Joe, hits the rocks.

Following their breakup, Nella turns to an AI app to delete all traces of Joe from her digital world. However, things take a dark turn when the AI app begins to overstep its boundaries, secretly taking control of her life and invading her privacy.

Motwane’s direction is as gripping as ever, and the decision to cast Aparshakti Khurana as the voice of the AI was a masterstroke. The eerie and calculating personality of Allen contrasts perfectly with Nella’s emotional turmoil, adding layers to the suspense-filled narrative.

In an Instagram post, Motwane himself hinted at Aparshakti’s involvement, sharing a short clip and writing, “The ‘Secret’ is out.” Aparshakti responded to the director’s post with a lighthearted, “Hahaha Yes “, delighting fans further.

CTRL premiered on Netflix on October 4, 2024, and has quickly gained traction among viewers for its thrilling plot and thought-provoking commentary on the dangers of artificial intelligence and digital privacy. Written by Vikramaditya Motwane and Avinash Sampath, with dialogues penned by Sumukhi Suresh, the film also stars Vihaan Samat alongside Ananya Panday.

The movie has sparked discussions on the ethics of AI, drawing attention to the growing concerns around the control technology can have over personal data.

Aparshakti Khurana’s latest ventures don’t stop with CTRL. He has been basking in the success of Stree 2, where he garnered praise for his role in the popular horror-comedy franchise.

Looking ahead, fans can expect to see him in a family drama titled Badtameez Gill, where he shares the screen with Paresh Rawal and Vaani Kapoor, as well as in an upcoming documentary called Finding Ram.