Anushka Sharma’s flying kisses for Virat steal the show after RCB’s big win

There’s cricket. There’s drama. And then there’s Virat and Anushka being effortlessly adorable.

After Royal Challengers Bangalore clinched a nail-biting six-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday night, it wasn’t just the victory that had fans buzzing — it was a little moment of love that truly stole the spotlight.

Advertisement

As RCB inched closer to a playoff berth with their big win, the crowd erupted. But even amid all the celebration, all eyes were on one man — and his better half.

Advertisement

Virat Kohli, while walking off the field with his teammates, suddenly stopped, spotted Anushka Sharma in the stands, and sent a series of flying kisses her way.

Anushka, beaming with pride and joy, didn’t miss a beat and sent them right back.

The sweet exchange between the power couple caught on camera, and unsurprisingly, it is now viral.

Social media is flooded with clips and photos of the heartwarming moment, and fans are calling it the “highlight of the match.”

Anushka has been a regular at RCB games this season, cheering for her husband with her signature grace and energy.

And clearly, her presence seems to be lucky — RCB is now charging into Qualifier 1 with confidence.

Their public display of affection isn’t just fan service — it’s a glimpse into a relationship that has continued to blossom both on and off the field.

Whether it’s stadium smiles or temple visits, the couple continues to strike the perfect balance between star power and spirituality.

Just days ago, on May 25, Anushka and Virat made headlines for their visit to Ayodhya, where they offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple.

Married since 2017, Anushka and Virat are parents to two little ones — Vamika and Akaay — and remain one of the most beloved celebrity duos in the country.