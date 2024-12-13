Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoy a relaxed day out in Brisbane

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently enjoyed a relaxed and fun-filled day out in Brisbane, Australia, taking a break from their busy schedules.

The couple, known for their high-profile public lives, embraced a laid-back outing as they indulged in delicious food and quality time together.

On Friday morning, Anushka shared a glimpse of their day on Instagram, posting a series of photos. One of the highlights was a mouth-watering meal featuring a burger and fries, which she showcased.

In her caption, Anushka expressed her happiness, simply writing, “Best day ever,” accompanied by a blue heart emoji.

The couple also shared a joyful selfie, where they both beamed with smiles. Virat, holding a fry, posed alongside Anushka Sharma, who added a fun touch with an ear-shaped headband. The duo looked effortlessly stylish in their casual outfits—Anushka in a white ensemble and Virat in a blue T-shirt, denim jeans, and a red cap.

Alongside the selfie, Anushka added a playful caption, calling them “Bandit and chilli,” with blue heart and salute emojis, adding a lighthearted feel to the post.

This outing comes just ahead of the third Test of the 2024-25 Test series, where Virat Kohli is going to take the field in Brisbane on December 14 at the iconic Brisbane Cricket Ground. The couple also celebrated a special milestone recently, marking their 7th wedding anniversary on December 11.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is set to star in the highly anticipated sports biopic ‘Chakda Xpress’, based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The film will stream exclusively on OTT platforms.