India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: India thrash arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai thriller

India vs Pakistan, ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Virat Kolhi returned to form in style with an unbeaten century to guide India to a six-wicket victory over arch-rivals Pakistan in a Group A clash of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Kohli remained not out on 100 runs off 111 balls as India chased down the 242-run target in 42.3 overs. India have now accumulated 4 points from two matches.

India were handed a good start by skipper Rohit Sharma who seemed to be in fine knick before being outfoxed by an in swinging yorker from Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi.

However, Kohli took charge of the innings and was involved in a 69-run partnership with Shubman Gill and a 114-run stand with Shreyas Iyer to put India on the course to victory.

The former Team India captain brought up the victorying style with a boundary off Khushdil Shah.

Earlier, India subdued a spirited fight from the Pakistan batters to skittle them out for 241 runs in a Group A clash of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

A half-century by Saud Shakeel and his 104-run partnership with Mohammad Rizwan were the highlights of Pakistan innings with Khushdil Shah putting up a useful contribution lower down the order.

Kuldeep Yadav was the most successful among the Indian bowlers with figures of 3-40.

Pakistan started off on a positive note with their openers Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq playing with intent.

With the Pakistan batters settling down comfortably on a good batting surface and main strike pacer Mohammed Shami forced off the field with a leg injury, things were looking quite challenging for India.

However, Pakistan suffered their first blow when Babar nicked a Hardik Pandya outswinger to the wicketkeeper.

Imam followed him back to the pavilion soon after when he attempted a suicidal single only to see an accurate throw from Axar Patel hit the stumps.

With the Indian bowlers dominating proceedings, Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel were forced to play defensively and there was a period of eight consecutive overs without any boundary.

Once the Pakistan batters settled down, both Rizwan and Saud started to take on the Indian bowlers. A couple of dropped catches did not help matters for India.

But with Axar bowling Rizwan and Saud falling to a subtle change of pace by Pandya, India was soon back in the game.

Salman Agha and Shah tried to bring the innings back on track with yet another partnership before Kuldeep Yadav sent back Agha and Shaheen Afridi in the 43rd over to give India the upper hand.