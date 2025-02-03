Anurag Basu draws parallels between Hindi and Korean film industry

Filmmaker Anurag Basu often shares his views and opinions about the film industry. Recently, the ‘Barfi’ director drew parallels between the Hindi and Korean film industry. While he believes that both industries are similar because they are ‘young,’ he also notes a dichotomy between them. Basu iterates that while Hindi films’ viewership is only restricted to Indians, Korean films boast a global viewership.

Speaking with ANI, Anurag Basu said, “I think world cinema is noticing our films. But I think we have a long way to go because mainstream cinema still caters to the Indian diaspora and Indian audience. We still are far behind in getting a global audience. We only get an Indian audience globally. I think there is a long way to go.”

Advertisement

Continuing further, he added, “We only cater to the Indian audience. We are as young as the Korean Film Industry. But they have a global audience. People see their movies, we see their movies. Our movies are only seen by Indians. And a very handful of people who are passionate about cinema. We don’t cater globally. We only care about Friday, Saturday and Sunday, weekend, 100 crore, 500 crore, bas vahi tak. (that’s it).”

Advertisement

Also Read: Sabrina Carpenter wins her first-ever Grammy; delivers endearing speech

Meanwhile, on the work front, Basu is collaborating with Kartik Aaryan for ‘Aashiqui 3’ and another romantic film. Additionally, Basu is busy working on the sequel of his film ‘Life in a Metro.’ Titled ‘Metro…In Dino,’ the film stars Aditya Roy Kapur alongside Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Other cast members include Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi and Konkona Sen Sharma. The film was earlier going to release on November 29, 2024. The makers are yet to announce the new release date of the awaited title.