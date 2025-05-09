Anupam Kher shares family message from Jammu amid rising India-Pakistan tensions

Amid a sharp escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan, veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a deeply personal moment on Thursday. Posting a video sent by his cousin from Jammu, Kher offered a glimpse into the lives of civilians living on edge — yet standing strong.

The brief clip showed a complete blackout in the area — a visible sign of tightened security and preparedness in the region.

The silence of the night, pierced only by distant rumblings and the occasional flicker of light in the sky, reflected a community bracing itself as missile threats loomed large.

My cousin brother #SunilKher sent this video from his home in Jammu. I called immediately and asked him if he and his family are ok? He laughed a little proudly and said, भैया! हम भारत में है! हम हिंदुस्तानी है।हमारी सुरक्षा भारतीय सेना और माता वैष्णो देवी कर रही है।आप टेंशन मत… pic.twitter.com/fv8UmCILC0 — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 8, 2025

According to defence sources, Pakistan had launched eight missiles aimed at key locations in Jammu and Kashmir. This included Satwari, RS Pura, Arnia, and Samba. Thanks to India’s vigilant air defence system, all missiles were successfully intercepted, averting a potential catastrophe.

The actor’s cousin, Sunil Kher, sent him the video just after the missile alert. Understandably concerned, Anupam Kher said he immediately called to check on his family’s safety. What followed was an unexpected moment of pride and reassurance.

Quoting his cousin’s response, Kher wrote on social media, “Bhaiya! Hum Bharat mein hain! Hum Hindustani hain. Hamari suraksha Bharatiya Sena aur Mata Vaishno Devi kar rahi hain. Aap tension mat lo. Waise bhi koi bhi missile hum zameen par nahi lagne de rahe.”

Kher, visibly moved by his cousin’s faith in the Indian Army and spiritual strength, ended his post with a rousing “Jai Mata Di! Bharat Mata Ki Jai!”

The Pakistani missile barrage comes on the heels of Operation Sindoor. It is a counter-terror operation by India in response to a recent attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 Indian lives. Defence analysts say Pakistan’s strategy of launching cheap rockets in a volley bore an eerie resemblance to Hamas tactics in Israel.

Sources further revealed that Pakistan’s recent military behaviour has raised international concern. People were drawing comparisons being between army and terror groups. Reports have surfaced of an alleged meeting last month between ISI operatives and Hamas members in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. This according to experts is a worrying development that adds complexity to the ongoing crisis.

The missile threats weren’t limited to Jammu and Kashmir alone. Interceptions were also reported in Udhampur and Jaisalmer. Witnesses spotted flashes and hearing loud explosions as air defence units acted swiftly.

In response to the heightened threat, blackouts have been enforced in sensitive regions. This included Bikaner in Rajasthan, Jalandhar in Punjab, and several towns in Jammu and Kashmir such as Kishtwar, Akhnoor, Samba, and Amritsar. These blackouts are part of emergency protocols to make it harder for aerial threats to identify targets.