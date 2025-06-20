Anupam Kher on Robert De Niro attending his film premiere: “Kuch bhi ho sakta hai”

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is floating on cloud nine after a heartwarming surprise at the New York premiere of his directorial film ‘Tanvi The Great’, as Hollywood legend Robert De Niro and actress-comedian Tiffany Haddish turned up to support him.

Kher couldn’t hold back his emotions and took to Instagram to share the special moment with his followers.

Advertisement

Posting photos and videos from the grand night, Kher called it the “highlight” of his entire career. In one of the photos, the ‘Special 26’ actor is seen posing happily with De Niro, while another clip shows him beaming as he stands alongside De Niro and Tiffany on the red carpet, surrounded by international media.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Kher’s caption perfectly captured his excitement: “WORLD’S BEST ACTOR ATTENDS THE PREMIERE OF ‘TANVI THE GREAT’ IN NEW YORK! What else can an actor/director ask from God! Thank you dearest #Tiffany and Mr. #RobertDeNiro for attending the premiere! This is truly the biggest moment of my career. I’m still in shock. But as I always say, ‘Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai!’ Jai Mata Ki!”

This is not the first time Anupam Kher and Robert De Niro have shared a memorable moment this year. Back in May at the Cannes Film Festival 2025, Kher posted a touching video where De Niro warmly hugged him and even planted a friendly kiss on his cheek.

The video went viral, showing the beautiful bond between the two. Kher, visibly moved by the moment, spoke about the deep friendship they share and his admiration for De Niro’s legendary body of work.

At Cannes, Kher also had the chance to meet De Niro’s family, including his wife Tiffany and their daughter Jia. He congratulated the Hollywood icon for receiving the prestigious Palme d’Or at the festival’s opening, calling it a well-deserved honour.

‘Tanvi The Great’ is Kher’s ambitious project as a director and features a powerhouse ensemble cast including Shubhangi Dutt, Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Pallavi Joshi, Karan Tacker, and Nassar. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 18.