Anshula Kapoor gets engaged to Rohan Thakkar in a dreamy New York proposal

Anshula Kapoor is officially off the market, as the 33-year-old daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and sister of actor Arjun Kapoor just got engaged to her longtime partner, screenwriter Rohan Thakkar.

The big moment happened in one of the most romantic spots in the world, New York City’s Central Park.

On Thursday, Anshula took to Instagram to share the news, posting a carousel of pictures that captured the special moment.

Dressed in cozy winterwear, the couple looked overjoyed in front of the iconic Belvedere Castle. But it was her heartfelt caption that truly stole hearts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshula Kapoor (@anshulakapoor)

“We met on an app. Started talking on a random Tuesday at 1:15 AM. We spoke until 6 AM that morning,” she wrote, recalling their very first conversation. “Three years later, in my favourite city, in front of the castle in Central Park, he proposed! At exactly 1:15 AM India time!”

Calling Rohan Thakkar her “safe place” and “best friend,” Anshula Kapoor described the proposal as “intentional, thoughtful, real us.” She admitted she’s never been someone who believed in fairytales, but what she experienced with Rohan was “better.”

Anshula signed off the post with, “I said yes. Through ugly tears, shaky laughs, and the kind of happiness I can’t put into words… My favorite boy, favorite city, and now, my favorite YES!”

The engagement has drawn warm wishes from fans and friends alike. Her brother Arjun Kapoor hasn’t commented publicly yet, but fellow celebs and friends flooded the post with congratulatory messages.

Anshula and Rohan first went public with their relationship in 2023, and since then, their affectionate and humorous posts have charmed social media. Rohan is known in film circles for his behind-the-scenes work as a screenwriter, while Anshula has mostly stayed away from acting, instead carving her own space in entrepreneurship and philanthropy.

Most recently, she appeared as a contestant on the reality show ‘The Traitors’, hosted by Karan Johar, where her aunt Maheep Kapoor was also a participant.