Actress Ankita Lokhande took to social media on Monday to remember her late ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput, who passed away on this day last year.

Ankita shared a video collage on Instagram featuring Sushant in different moods from the time they spent together. In the video, Sushant can be seen performing aarti in front of his home temple with Ankita beside him, riding a bike with Ankita, playing with a lion cub and relaxing with friends in the evening.

“This is who he was!!! Thank you Sushant for your part in my journey. See you again till we meet again. Phir milenge chalte chalte. Good bye,” Ankita captioned the video.

In another video, she is seen dancing with Sushant.

“Left with these memories only. U will always be loved and cherished, Diwali 2011,” the actress wrote.

Before venturing into Bollywood, Sushant started his acting career with the television show “Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil” in 2008 followed by “Pavitra Rishta” in 2009.

Sushant and Ankita were co-stars in “Pavitra Rishta” and the two actors reportedly dated for almost six years.