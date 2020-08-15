Actress Ankita Lokhande has slammed reports claiming that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was paying her loans. Taking it to her Instagram handle, Ankita shared details of her flat registration and EMI deductions after reports emerged that the EMI for a flat where she stayed were deducted from the late actor’s account.

Ankita has been supporting Sushant and his family since day 1 of his demise and has been demanding a CBI probe into the death.

Sharing the details, Ankita wrote on Instagram, “Here i cease all the speculations.As transparent as I could be.My Flat’s Registration as well as my Bank Statement’s(01/01/19 to 01/03/20)highlighting the emi’s being deducted from my account on monthly basis.There is nothing more I have to say #justiceforssr”. She added another lot of pictures on the related subject and wrote: “In continuation (sic).”

View this post on Instagram In continuation 🙏🏻 A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on Aug 14, 2020 at 11:30am PDT

On Friday, ANI quoting an Enforcement Directorate (ED) officer had said, “EMI of a flat where #SushantSinghRajput’s friend and actor Ankita Lokhande used to stay, was deducted from Sushant’s bank account. This flat is registered in Sushant’s name: ED (Enforcement Directorate) Officer.”

According to reports, while talking to the media in Mumbai, the officer said that the flat is registered in Rajput’s name. Earlier in the day, the ED had questioned Rajput’s former employees -Rajat Mewati, Pankaj Dubey, and Deepesh Sawant. “Sushant’s family will also be questioned next week,” the ED officer added.

The ED had already questioned actor girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty twice. The agency had on July 31 registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) in the case after an FIR was filed by KK Singh, the late actor’s father, against Chakraborty in Bihar on July 28, accusing her of abetment to suicide, among other charges. .

Among those who supported Ankita was Sushant’s US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti who wrote in the comments section, “You are an independent woman and I am proud of you my girl!” Sushant’s good friend Mahesh Shetty added his comments and said, “You don’t need to explain yourself we are proud of you.”

Sushant died allegedly by suicide on June 14. On Friday, it’s been two months of his passing away. His family and friends call for a ‘global prayer for SSR’ and have been persistent in their demand for a CBI probe into the matter. Ankita too had called upon Sushant’s fans to join the prayer session.