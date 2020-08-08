It seems like filmmaker Karan Johar hosted Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani on Friday. All the three of them were spotted outside Karan’s Mumbai house. Karan hasn’t made a public appearance for several weeks, after he was subjected to sustained online vitriol following Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

Pictures of the three, in which each of them are wearing masks, were making rounds on the internet. Earlier in the day, Kiara and actor Varun Dhawan were seen at Karan’s Dharma Productions office in Mumbai.

Karan, after weeks of silence, made a social media return recently, when he commented on actor Ranveer Singh’s Instagram live post. Karan hasn’t made a single social media post himself, since his last one, on Sushant’s death.

In his post, he had expressed regret at not staying in touch with the actor, despite noticing that he wasn’t doing very well. Sushant and Karan worked together on the ill-fated film, Drive, which was denied a theatrical release and put out on Netflix. It received overwhelmingly negative reviews.

Sushant’s Dil Bechara co-star Sahil Vaid, who has worked often with Karan as well, said in a recent interview to Navbharat Times, “Unfortunately, Drive turned out to be a bad film and he was stuck with it. It became difficult for Karan Johar to find theatres for the film. It is a lie that the film was intentionally released on OTT.”

On the work front, Karan is all set for the release of her upcoming film Gunjan Saxena biopic, starring Janhvi Kapoor, on Netflix on August 12.