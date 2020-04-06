Finally, there is some good news for all Irrfan Khan fans as now they will be able to watch his much-anticipated film Angrezi Medium amidst Coronavirus scare. The makers of the film have decided to release his recent film online on Disney+Hotstar VIP.

Irrfan, on Sunday, took to his official Twitter handle to share the news, and wrote, “Hop on to the dreamy roller-coaster ride with this father-daughter duo as we bring to you the World Digital Premiere of #AngreziMedium only on @DisneyplusHSVIP (sic).”

Radhika Madan, who plays the role of Irrfan’s daughter in Angrezi Medium, also shared the news on her Instagram handle. “Kya!? kya! ?kya!? Haan! Haan! Haan! We bring to you the World Digital Premiere of #AngreziMedium only on @disneyplushotstarvip…(sic)!” she captioned her post.

Karan Johar, who is a close friend of producer Dinesh Vijan, called Angrezi Medium the “sunshine we all need” amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The filmmaker penned a note for the Angrezi Medium team on the platform saying, “Such a special film #angrezimedium a film the entire family can see together and love and enjoy! At times like these, this is the sunshine we all need! Now streaming on @disneyplushotstarvip! Congratulations to my dearest friends #dineshvijan @maddockfilms and @homster for creating celluloid magic (sic).”

KJo added, “The formidable cast of this special film is incredibly on point led by the magnetic @irrfan @radhikamadan @deepakdobriyal1 #dimplekapadia @kareenakapoorkhan @pankajtripathi @kikusharda! WATCH AND LOVE (sic).”

Angrezi Medium, starring Irrfan and Radhika Madan in lead roles, hit the screens on March 13 this year. However, the film could not mint money at the box office, as cinema halls in metropolitan cities were shut following government orders the same day, on seeing the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The makers then wanted to re-release Angrezi Medium on March 31 to compensate for the losses they had incurred, as it was expected that the theatres will re-open by then.