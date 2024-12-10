Amitabh Bachchan’s confession: ‘Jaya’s call left me anxious!’

Amitabh Bachchan, the legendary actor and host of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, never fails to entertain viewers with his charming anecdotes and insightful stories.

In an upcoming episode, he shares a humorous yet endearing story about his experiences with the Bengali language, offering a glimpse into his younger days and his relationship with his wife, Jaya Bachchan.

The episode introduces Saurav Choudhary, a Senior Account Assistant from Kolkata, which leads Bachchan to recount a phase of his life when he attempted to learn Bengali. Back in his early career, his office was located across the Bengal Chamber of Commerce in Dalhousie, where Bengali language classes were offered.

To encourage employees to communicate better with local workers, the company provided ₹3000 for the course, with a catch—participants had to take an exam after three months. At the time, Bachchan’s salary was just ₹500, and after covering his expenses, he was left with a mere ₹150.

The ₹3000 for the course seemed like a fortune, but it disappeared within three days. Without formal lessons, he relied on two friends to teach him Bengali after office hours. When the exam day arrived, he managed to pass, but his grasp of the language remained limited.

Amitabh Bachchan’s playful account took a more personal turn as he shared a recent incident with his wife, Jaya Bachchan.

Despite his efforts to learn Bengali years ago, his fluency faded over time, leading to comical situations. He narrated how Jaya often speaks to him in Bengali when they want to have private conversations in front of others. While he pretends to understand, he admits he struggles to follow along.

He humorously recounted a phone call from Jaya while she was shooting in Goa. Normally, they communicate through messages, but this time, she called him directly. The unexpected nature of the call made him anxious.

She started speaking in Bengali, surrounded by people, but he couldn’t comprehend a word. To maintain appearances, he kept replying with “ha ha,” only to eventually confess his confusion.

He laughed, adding that he now remembers only two phrases in Bengali: “Besi jane na, ektu ektu jaane” (I don’t know much, just a little).

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are in a marital relationship for over 51 years, tying the knot in 1973. Together, they have two children, Abhishek and Shweta, and have shared the screen in several iconic films, including ‘Abhimaan’, ‘Silsila’, and ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’.