Amitabh Bachchan shares rare throwback for Abhishek’s 49th birthday

Abhishek Bachchan turned 49 today, and his father, the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, marked the occasion with a special throwback.

Taking a trip down memory lane, Big B shared a rare black-and-white photograph from the day his son was born.

The picture, posted on his blog, captures an emotional moment at the hospital. A young Amitabh, dressed in white, leans over an infant incubator, gazing affectionately at baby Abhishek, who is in a cloth wrap. Nurses stand around.

Alongside the nostalgic image, Amitabh wrote, “And tonight shall be a latish night .. Abhishek turns 49 .. and his new year shall be in .. Feb 5, 1976 .. Time has passed rapidly .. !!!!”

Reflecting on time’s fleeting nature, he added, “At times there is a desire to foment the mind and express the thoughts with what needs to be said .. an urge .. But with the universal information bureau spread across every corner of the hemisphere, the arousal of many tributaries, not necessarily compassionate with the text, gets mutilated .. So ..”

As Abhishek celebrates his birthday, warm wishes have poured in from industry colleagues and friends. Ajay Devgn took to Instagram Stories to share a candid picture with him, adding a playful caption: “Always making my chest like a blouse” followed by laughter and a heart emoji.

The two actors share a strong bond, having worked together in multiple films, including ‘Bol Bachchan’, ‘Yuva’, ‘LOC: Kargil’, and ‘Zameen’.

Sonam Kapoor posted a still from their hit song ‘Masakali’ from ‘Delhi 6’, wishing him a happy birthday. Sonali Bendre kept it sweet and simple, writing, “Happy Birthday, AB! Sending lots of love and best wishes your way.”

Kajol also joined in, sharing a picture of Abhishek with a heartfelt message: “Here’s to an amazing day and an even better year ahead!”

On the professional front, Abhishek last appeared in ‘I Want to Talk’, directed by Shoojit Sircar. The film, which premiered on November 22, features him alongside Ahilya Bamroo, Jayant Kriplani, Johnny Lever, Pearle Dey, and Kristin Goddard. Produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar under the Rising Sun Films banner, the movie is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Meanwhile, rumors are swirling that he may soon appear in ‘King’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan.