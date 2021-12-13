Amitabh Bachchan league ambassador for Legends Cricket League

The Legends Cricket League, a professional cricket league for retired international cricketers, has named Amitabh Bachchan as its league ambassador.

“I am absolutely looking forward to the Legends League Cricket celebrating the Legends of Cricket from all across the world, bringing back the old rivalries for us to relive the nostalgia. It is a great opportunity for all cricket fans to get an opportunity to see them play live again,” Amitabh Bachchan said.

Raman Raheja, CEO of Legends League Cricket, said, “We are honoured to have Amitabh Bachchan with us. When it comes to the legends space, you cannot think of a larger and more appropriate name to be your ambassador. Bachchan is a global icon and revered by all. He is also a big sports buff and elevates the stature of our League to gigantic proportions.”

“I have had the opportunity to play cricket in my younger days and then also commentate with some of the greats of the game but now to become the face of such a wonderful initiative is an incredible feeling. To have these Legends of the game who have given such beautiful moments of happiness and pride always, back on the field again is exhilarating. Legends League Cricket will definitely present itself as an excellent opportunity for the legends and their ardent fans like me to connect again,” Amitabh Bachchan added.

Cricket fans all across the world will get to see the legends of cricket sweat it out at their competitive best in January 2022 at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Oman between three power packed teams representing India, Asia and rest of the world.