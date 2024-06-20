Amitabh Bachchan helps pregnant Deepika Padukone onstage at ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ event

At a glitzy event for the upcoming movie ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ in Mumbai, a heartwarming moment stole the spotlight as Amitabh Bachchan graciously helped Deepika Padukone onto the stage.

The buzz around the event was palpable, with social media flooded with clips capturing various highlights. However, one particular video melted hearts across the internet, showcasing Big B’s chivalrous act towards the expecting mother, Deepika Padukone.

In the clip, Deepika, sporting a radiant glow of pregnancy, rises from a sofa to join the cast on stage. Amitabh, ever the gentleman, swiftly moves to assist her, offering his hand and support as she ascends the stairs. This simple yet touching gesture resonated with fans, earning admiration for the Bollywood veteran.

Deepika Padukone, who announced her pregnancy with husband Ranveer Singh earlier this year, is eagerly awaiting the arrival of her bundle of joy, expected in September.

About ‘Kalki 2898 AD’:

Directed by Nag Ashwin, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ promises a unique cinematic experience, drawing inspiration from Hindu scriptures and envisioning a futuristic world set in the year 2898 AD. The trailer hints at a bold reimagining of the Mahabharata tale with a dystopian twist, adding layers of intrigue to the narrative.

Notably, the film features acclaimed actor Kamal Haasan alongside Amitabh Bachchan, further elevating its anticipation among audiences.

With its intriguing premise and star-studded cast, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has emerged as one of the most talked-about productions of the year.

Adding to the excitement, a teaser featuring Amitabh Bachchan’s character was unveiled during an electrifying Indian Premier League match last month. The brief glimpse showcased Big B in a compelling avatar, draped in earthy hues and engaged in prayer, hinting at the depth of his character within the film’s narrative.

In a cryptic exchange with a young child, Amitabh’s character alludes to a mystical connection, teasing audiences with the promise of a riveting storyline rooted in ancient lore.

As anticipation reaches a fever pitch, fans can mark their calendars for the cinematic spectacle set to hit theaters on June 27th. ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ promises to be a visual extravaganza, blending elements of mythology and science fiction to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience.