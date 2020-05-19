Megastar Amitabh Bachchan expressed his gratitude towards sanitation workers who were on duty outside his bungalow, Jalsa.

Amid the nationwide lockdown to rein in the coronavirus pandemic, the actor’s 38-year-old ritual of greeting his fans on Sunday has come to a halt.

The 77-year-old actor on Sunday shared a few pictures of the well wishers cleaning the street outside his Juhu bungalow, saying it was as if the meet-and-greet hasn’t stopped after all.

“Kaun kehta hai Sunday ki well wisher meetings band ho gayi Jalsa gate pe, ye dekhiye!” Bachchan wrote on Twitter.

T 3534 – kaun kehta hai Sunday ki well wisher meetings band ho gayi Jalsa gate pe .. ye dekhiye .. !! pic.twitter.com/9jjreZziCO — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 17, 2020

The actor, who used to meet-and-greet his admirers every Sunday at Jalsa, announced in March that he was calling off the weekly activity amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Like many Indian film personalities, Bachchan too has extended help in the lockdown, pledging to provide ration to support 1,00,000 households of daily wage workers and distribute food packets to those affected by the health crisis.

The actor has also been part of several public service announcements related to the coronavirus, including a remotely developed short film, Family, also featuring Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Diljit Dosanjh, among others.