Alia, Ranbir & Vicky celebrate Bhansali’s 62nd birthday on set

Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali turned 62, and his special day was marked with a heartfelt celebration by Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Vicky Kaushal.

The trio, currently working on Bhansali’s upcoming film ‘Love and War’, took a quick break from their night shoot to celebrate the legendary director’s birthday.

Alia, who has previously collaborated with Bhansali on ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, shared glimpses from the intimate celebration on Instagram.

The first picture featured her alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor and co-star Vicky Kaushal, posing with Bhansali, with a rich chocolate cake adorning the table. Another image showed Vicky cutting a cake to mark the box office success of his latest film, ‘Chhaava’.

In her caption, Alia wrote, “A quick break from night shoots to celebrate our director… Happy birthday magician sir (and happy 3 to our Gangu too) and lastly many cheers and claps for @vickykaushal09 absolutely smashing the box office with ‘Chhaava’!!! Chalo, abhi party over… back to shoot.”

The post also paid tribute to ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, which completed three years since its release. The film, inspired by S. Hussain Zaidi’s ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’, narrates the compelling journey of Gangubai Kathiawadi—an innocent girl forced into the world of prostitution, who later becomes a formidable figure in Bombay’s red-light district.

The critically acclaimed movie featured an ensemble cast including Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, Jim Sarbh, and Ajay Devgn.

As Bhansali immerses himself in the making of ‘Love and War’, anticipation builds for its theatrical release on March 20, 2026. Set against the backdrop of war, the film promises an intense love story, bringing together powerhouse performers Alia, Ranbir, and Vicky.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal is riding high on the success of ‘Chhaava’, a historical action drama based on the life of Sambhaji, the valiant second ruler of the Maratha Empire. Directed by Laxman Utekar and adapted from Shivaji Sawant’s Marathi novel ‘Chhava’, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna.