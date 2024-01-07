Alia Bhatt’s ode to Shah Rukh: ‘Dear Zindagi’ marks a career milestone

In a recent interaction, Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt reflected on her illustrious career, facing the inevitable question of which co-star she found most enjoyable to work with. Choosing from a plethora of talented actors, the versatile actress admitted it was a challenging decision. However, she delved into a profound appreciation for her experience working alongside the iconic Shah Rukh Khan in the film “Dear Zindagi.”

Speaking candidly about the megastar, Bhatt showered accolades on Khan, emphasizing that despite collaborating on just one film together, the encounter was nothing short of transformative. She expressed, “With Shah Rukh Khan, even though I shot just one movie with him so far, I think it’s one of the most important learning experiences of my life. The way he is, the way he conducts himself, the kind of person he is to people.”

Interestingly, their professional camaraderie extended beyond the set of “Dear Zindagi.” A playful exchange surfaced during the trailer launch of Shah Rukh Khan’s latest venture, “Jawan.” In a scene where Khan’s character negotiates with Nayanthara’s cop character, he cheekily responds to her inquiry with a witty mention of Alia Bhatt. This humorous nod to their shared history was enough to capture the attention of fans and critics alike.

Alia, clearly impressed by the trailer, took to her Instagram Stories to share her enthusiasm. Alongside the trailer link, she penned, “Aur poori duniya ko chahiye sirf SRK!!!!! @IAMSRK What a fabulous fabulous trailer.” The social media shoutout underscored the camaraderie between the two stars, providing fans with a delightful glimpse into their off-screen connection.

In a previous interview, Alia Bhatt delved deeper into the impact of working with Shah Rukh Khan. She credited him for influencing her professional demeanor, highlighting his impeccable behavior, respect, and commitment to every aspect of a scene. Their collaboration on Gauri Shinde’s ‘Dear Zindagi’ evidently left an indelible mark on Alia, shaping not just her craft but also her approach to the art of filmmaking.

As Alia continues to evolve as an actress, her reflections on working with Shah Rukh Khan serve as a testament to the profound impact that seasoned actors can have on their peers, transcending the silver screen to impart invaluable lessons.