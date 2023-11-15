Alia Bhatt Teases Look from Upcoming Film ‘Jigra’

Alia Bhatt, currently immersed in shooting for ‘Jigra,’ shared a sneak peek of her character on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the actor delighted fans with captivating monochromatic behind-the-scenes snapshots.

The initial photo captured Alia preparing for a scene in a white shirt and black coat, with makeup artists meticulously crafting her look.

In the next image, she strikes a pose against a glass window, holding a coat in her hands.

Captioning the images, she wrote, “director’s lens @vasanbala #JIGRA.”

As the pictures surfaced, fans flooded the comment section with excitement and well-wishes.

Alia recently commenced shooting for ‘Jigra’ in Mumbai, sharing Day 1 snapshots and expressing anticipation for the journey ahead.

Helmed by Vasan Bala, ‘Jigra’ is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on September 27, 2024.

Director Vasan Bala, known for films like ‘Monica O My Darling’ and ‘Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota,’ collaborates with Alia for the first time.

In addition to ‘Jigra,’ Alia is set to feature in Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa,’ alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, promising a tale of friendship reminiscent of ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.’ (ANI)