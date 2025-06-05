Alia Bhatt dazzles at best friend Tanya Saha Gupta’s wedding in Spain

Alia Bhatt recently took a break from her busy schedule to celebrate a very special occasion, her best friend Tanya Saha Gupta’s wedding in Spain.

The actress shared beautiful glimpses from the festivities, giving fans a peek into the joyous moments spent with her closest friends.

On Wednesday, Alia Bhatt treated her followers with a stylish Instagram album featuring candid shots of her ‘girl gang,’ the bride, and her chic looks throughout the wedding events.

One standout photo shows Alia in a sleek, modern black strapless dress, radiating effortless glamour alongside the bridesmaids and the happy couple.

But the celebrations didn’t end there. Alia also shared snapshots from another event during the trip, where she dazzled in a white embellished bralette paired with a matching blazer and a cream skirt.

Accessorized with a statement necklace, sunglasses, and a stylish bag, she nailed the perfect blend of elegance and casual cool.

In one selfie, Alia is seen smiling brightly with her close friend and fellow actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor.

For the wedding ceremony itself, Alia embraced a vibrant, boho-chic vibe with a colorful kalidar lehenga and a mustard yellow blouse. She added a playful touch with a purple bandanna and dark sunglasses, effortlessly mixing traditional and modern styles.

Alongside the photos, she penned a heartfelt caption celebrating friendship and love: “There’s nothing softer, stronger or more sparkly than a group of girls watching their best friend marry the love of her life. The most beautiful wedding, the most beautiful bride—and hearts fuller than we knew possible. Some places just feel like home—ours is wherever we are together.”

Alia’s recent travels come hot on the heels of her stunning debut at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The actress wowed fashion critics and fans alike with her red carpet choices, starting with a dramatic Schiaparelli gown styled by Rhea Kapoor on the first day.

For the closing ceremony, she stunned once again, wearing a custom-made Gucci saree — the brand’s first-ever made-to-order saree — which earned her widespread praise.

While her social calendar sparkles, Alia’s professional life is equally exciting. She is currently filming ‘Alpha’, directed by Shiv Rawail. The movie is poised to be a significant chapter in Yash Raj Films’ expanding spy universe and is scheduled to hit theaters on December 25.