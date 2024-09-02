Alia Bhatt and Sharvari return to Mumbai after filming in Kashmir

Actresses Alia Bhatt and Sharvari have wrapped up their shoot for the upcoming spy drama “Alpha” in Kashmir and are now back in Mumbai. The two stars were spotted at Mumbai’s airport on Sunday, marking their return with a casual yet stylish appearance.

In the airport photos, Alia Bhatt was seen holding her daughter, Raha Kapoor, who was peacefully asleep in her arms. Despite the long journey, Alia managed a warm smile for the waiting photographers before getting into her car. Sharvari, on the other hand, greeted the paparazzi with a cheerful wave.

Both actresses opted for relaxed outfits, fitting for their travel day. Alia wore a cream jacket, while Sharvari was dressed in a sleek black leather jacket, reflecting a laid-back airport style.

Earlier this week, Alia and Sharvari had shared a picturesque moment from their Kashmir shoot on social media. The photograph captured the actresses standing against the stunning backdrop of the region’s natural beauty. Alia and Sharvari appeared to be enjoying their time together, with one arm around each other’s shoulder and their hands forming a heart shape. The scenic shot was accompanied by the caption “Love, ALPHA” and was enhanced by the film’s theme music.

In a recent Instagram update, Sharvari expressed her excitement about the project. She shared a photo with the film’s director, Shiv Rawail, and wrote, “It doesn’t get bigger than this! Super stoked to start my #Alpha journey today! Trust me… I have manifested this moment super prepped but can feel the butterflies in my tummy…Thank you Adi sir for your faith & @shivrawail for your belief in me! Letssss gooooo!!”

“Alpha,” directed by Shiv Rawail, is generating significant buzz as it becomes a new addition to Yash Raj Films’ renowned spy universe. The studio, known for successful franchises like “Tiger,” “War,” and “Pathaan,” has built anticipation with a recent title reveal video. In the video, Alia Bhatt’s voiceover introduced the film with a dramatic message: “Greek alphabet ka sabse pehla akshar Aur humare program ka motto… sabse pehle, sabse tezz, sabse veer. Dhyaan se dekho toh har sheher mein ek jungle hai. Aur jungle mein hamesha Raj karega… ALPHA!”

With the exciting combination of a compelling spy storyline and high-profile talent, “Alpha” is poised to be a major release in the spy genre, continuing Yash Raj Films’ tradition of blockbuster hits.