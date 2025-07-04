Ali Fazal calls ‘Metro… In Dino’ a dream born back in his college days

Ali Fazal is gearing up for his next big screen appearance in ‘Metro… In Dino’, and for him, this film isn’t just another project, it’s personal.

Looking back at his college days, Ali shared how ‘Life in a… Metro’ had a profound effect on him. “It felt like a breath of fresh air,” he recalled. “The characters, the stories, the music—everything stayed with me long after the movie ended.”

That film, directed by Anurag Basu, captured the chaos and quiet heartbreaks of urban lives, something that clearly struck a chord with the actor as a student.

Fast forward to today, and Ali finds himself being directed by the very man whose work once inspired him.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d work with Anurag Basu. He’s more than a filmmaker. He’s a storyteller who paints emotions with the kind of depth that’s hard to describe. I’ve always admired the ‘Anurag school of filmmaking’. It’s honest, raw, and so full of feeling.”

Now starring in ‘Metro… In Dino’, a spiritual successor to the 2007 film, Ali Fazal plays the role of a musician. But it’s not just a surface-level gig.

He explained, “This isn’t about just holding a guitar and pretending to strum. In some scenes, sure, but mostly, it’s about tapping into what it really means to live and breathe music. That kind of authenticity is essential in a story like this, where emotions and melodies are so intertwined.”

Ali also reflected on how this experience differs from his cameo in ‘3 Idiots’, where he briefly played a guitarist.

“That was a quick, light moment. This time, my character is a musician at heart. That brings its own challenges—you have to do it justice. There were chords I knew, and chords I couldn’t play. But when you’re in a Basu Da frame, you have to give it everything you’ve got.”

‘Metro… In Dino’ brings together a stellar cast including Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, and Neena Gupta.