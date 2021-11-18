Akshay Kumar remembers mom in emotional post

On Wednesday, superstar Akshay Kumar shared an emotional post saying that he is missing his late mother Aruna Bhatia. Akshay posted a video taking to his Instagram handle, in which he looks emotional, thinking of his beloved mother. He can be seen in his ‘Ram Setu’ avatar in the video. Religious music can be heard playing in the background. He captioned in Hindi, which roughly translates to: “Just like that… missing maa a lot today,” along with adding a broken heart emoticon.

On September 8, Akshay’s mother Aruna Bhatia passed away, two days after she was admitted to the intensive care unit of a Mumbai Hospital.

The actor had taken to his Twitter handle for losing his mother a day before his birthday stating, “She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti”.

Akshay has films like ‘Raksha Bandhan’ with Bhumi Pednekar, ‘Bachchan Pandey’ co-starring Kriti Sanon, and ‘Atrangi Re’ also featuring Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, in the pipeline on the work front.

(With inputs from ANI)