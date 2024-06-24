Akshay Kumar joins Mumbai tree-planting drive to promote green initiatives

Bollywood icon Akshay Kumar recently took part in a tree-planting event in Mumbai, aimed at promoting environmental sustainability. The initiative was a joint effort between the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Make Earth Green Again (MEGA) Foundation.

During the event, Akshay Kumar was seen planting a sapling alongside Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Bhushan Gagrani. This effort is part of a larger project by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Tree Authority, which plans to plant 200 Bahawa trees along the Western Expressway in Kherwadi, Bandra.

The tree-planting initiative aims to increase Mumbai’s green spaces, combat urban pollution, and contribute to environmental sustainability. Akshay Kumar emphasized the importance of such activities, not just as environmental efforts, but also as personal tributes.

“Planting trees is a way to give back to our planet and doing it in honour of my parents makes it even more special. It’s a tribute to their love and care, and a promise to nurture and protect the environment for future generations,” he shared.

Akshay Kumar also called on the public to take part in preserving the environment. He highlighted that even small contributions can collectively have a substantial impact in addressing climate change and ensuring a healthier, greener future.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar’s professional life is also bustling with excitement. His upcoming film, ‘Sarfira,’ has been creating a lot of buzz, especially following the release of its trailer.

This tree plantation drive underscores a growing trend of celebrities using their influence to support environmental causes. By participating in these activities, public figures like Akshay Kumar help raise awareness and encourage broader community involvement in sustainability efforts.

The BMC and MEGA Foundation’s initiative is a step towards a greener Mumbai, reflecting a commitment to improving urban living conditions and fostering a healthier environment for future generations.