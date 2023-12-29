Akshay Kumar dubs Twinkle Khanna ‘The Hulk’ in birthday post

The literary luminary Twinkle Khanna marked her 50th milestone today, and in a heartwarming gesture, her spouse, the eminent actor Akshay Kumar, took to Instagram to shower her with endearing wishes. In a post that tickled the funny bone, Akshay shared a video capturing Twinkle’s playful side, where she humorously christens herself the real-life Hulk while striking poses beside a Hulk statue.

The accompanying caption exuded Akshay’s trademark wit, “Long live my hulk!! Thank you for adding so many years to our life through your humour. May God add many more to yours. Happy Birthday, Tina.”

The video kicked off with a captivating image of Twinkle against a scenic backdrop, adorned with the words “Who I thought I married.” Subsequently, a delightful clip unfolds, revealing Twinkle’s playful banter with the Hulk statue, proclaiming in Punjabi, “Ae hega putla, ae hega asli Hulk (this is a dummy, and I am the real Hulk).”

Akshay added his comedic touch by editing the clip with the text “Who I actually married,” leaving netizens in splits.

“Hahaha cute wish,” quipped one social media user, while another gushed, “This is cute omg.”

Twinkle also received an affectionate birthday wish from her niece Naomika, who took to Instagram Story to share nostalgic pictures with her “massi.”

The images portrayed Twinkle in various stages of life, including one with her son Aarav, sister Rinke, and daughter Naomika from their childhood days. Naomika captioned the image, “happy happy birthday masi, I love you.”

In another image featuring Twinkle and Rinke, Naomika noted, “Everyone’s always smiling around you.”

The third picture featured the charismatic entry of Khiladi Kumar himself, encapsulating the family’s joyful moments.

Celebrating 23 years of marriage, Akshay and Twinkle share the joys of parenthood with their son Aarav, 21, and daughter Nitara, 11. Twinkle’s birthday coincides with the 81st birth anniversary of her late father, superstar Rajesh Khanna. In a poignant Instagram post honoring her father, she reflected, “He always said I was the best present he could have ever received, as I tumbled feet first into the world on his birthday. A little star looking up at the biggest one in the galaxy. It’s our day together, now and forever.”