Ajay Devgn’s ‘Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior’ is the biggest hit of the last two years

With numbers closing at Rs 280 crore in the domestic market and it grossed Rs 3.67 billion worldwide, Ajay Devgn’s movie Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior, in which Kajol and Saif Ali Khan also star, has become the biggest hit in the last two years in terms of its domestic market.

'Sooryavanshi' also reached Rs 195 crore, giving Indian exhibitors a reason to smile.

Asked about ‘Tanhaji’ dominating the box office for two years, Ajay said: “‘Tanhaji’ was special because it stayed true to the patriotic spirit, it had superb dialogue, it had awesome performances from Kajol and Saif Ali Khan. And I put in my sincere efforts.”

It pleased the star that the warrior received his due.

I am so glad that this unsung warrior got the recognition he deserved at the Indian box office and got the appreciation he deserves worldwide as well.”

Taran Adarsh, a trade analyst with IANS, told IANS that Ajay Devgn’s movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was going to be a huge hit from the very beginning.

In addition to creating a national stir, it received international recognition as well.

He shared: “It’s been two years since we have seen the kind of success ‘Tanhaji’ achieved not only at the box office but also acclaimed by the audiences globally. The Indian film industry is waiting to go back to the time when films would break records like Ajay Devgn’s ‘Tanhaji’ did.”

In addition to Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Sharad Kelkar, and Luke Kenny, the film is directed by Om Raut.

The story of Tanaji, the unsung hero of the 17th century, centers around his attempt to recapture the Kondhana fortress once it is passed onto Udaybhan Singh Rathore by the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.

