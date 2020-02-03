Ajay Devgn’s next flick, Maidaan has changed its release date. The film was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on November 27 but has now pushed its release date.

Helmed by Badhaai Ho director Amit Ravindernath Sharma, the film is produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta. The film’s screenplay and dialogues are penned by Saiwyn Quadros and Ritesh Shah respectively.

The film is now slated to release on December 11th. Sharing a poster of the film on his official Twitter handle, film critic and trade analyst wrote, “#AjayDevgn’s #Maidaan gets a NEW release date: 11 Dec 2020… Will release in #Hindi, #Tamil, #Telugu and #Malayalam… Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma… Produced by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Akash Chawla (sic).”

A few days ago, the makers had unveiled new posters of the upcoming sports-drama film.

Maidaan is based on the ‘golden years of Indian Football’. Ajay essays the role of the legendary coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who is said to be the founding father of Indian football.

He was an Indian football coach and manager of the Indian national team from 1950 until his death in 1963. He is also regarded as the architect of modern Indian football.

Maidaan is set to have a pan-India release in multiple languages like Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. Southern actress Priyamani will make her Bollywood debut with Maidaan.