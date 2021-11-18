Ajay Devgn unveils first look poster of Abhay, Karan Deol starrer ‘Velle’

The first look poster of Abhay Deol and Karan Deol starrer upcoming comedy film ‘Velle’ got unveiled by producer-actor Ajay Devgn on Wednesday, ahead of its trailer release.

Ajay shared the film’s poster taking to his Instagram story, and wrote, “Har Velle ka din aata hai. #Velle trailer out tomorrow, noon.”

The post also got its details shared on Twitter by Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

As he says, the film produced by AjayDevgnFilms stars Sunny Deol’s cousin Abhay and son Karan Deol in lead roles.

Besides the film also features Mouni Roy, Anya Singh, Savant Singh Premi and Visshesh Tiwari in key roles.

Produced by Nandini Sharma, Aarushi Malhotra, and Rajnish Khanuja, the film is co-produced by Suniel Saini and Abhishek Nama.

On December 10, ‘Velle’ is slated to release at the theatres.

